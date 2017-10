YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the south side that ended with a man being shot in the leg and groin.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. Tuesday to East Florida Avenue, near South Avenue, where the victim said he had been walking when he was shot.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

Shell casings were found on the road.