Man suspected of living in US illegally picked up in Beaver Twp.

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man stopped in Beaver Township last week was detained, suspected of living in the United States illegally.

Omar Alberto Posadas-Chavez, 24, was stopped at 8:42 a.m. last Monday on Market Street and South Avenue.

Posadas-Chavez, whose address is listed in East Palestine, was suspected of illegally moving to the U.S. from Honduras, according to the Beaver Township Police Department.

He was arrested on an immigration detainer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.