Police say shooting reported in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say there has been a shooting in Warren.

It happened in the 2200 block of Brier Street SE on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called out to the scene at 3:21 p.m. after callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, witnesses reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

A football team practicing in the area was evacuated, according to call logs.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area.

Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro said students at the Willard Pre-K School went through a “controlled dismissal” with police after reports of a shooting in the area. The kids are all safe and home now, he said.

