State Route 9 in Salem to close for culvert replacement

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – State Route 9 will be closed north of Salem for a culvert replacement.

Starting Monday, October 23, the road will be closed near State Route 45. It will be closed for five days while Ohio Department of Transportation maintenance crews work to replace the culvert.

While the replacement project is ongoing, beginning at the intersection of SR 9, SR 14 and SR 344 in Salem, traffic will be detoured west on SR 14 to SR 45, north to US 62, east back to SR 9 and reverse.

The road is expected to be reopened on Friday, October 27.