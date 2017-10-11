Downtown Youngstown gaining 6 restaurants in 6 months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over the next six months, six new restaurants will be opening in downtown Youngstown — another indicator of the city’s revitalization.

That’s a lot of restaurant space all coming at one time, which begs the question — is it too much competition?

Joe Thomas was putting up a TV mount Wednesday afternoon for his new restaurant and bar, Whistle and Keg. Thomas and his brother, Mike, will be opening it in the next few days at W. Federal and S. Phelps streets.

It will feature a wall of 44 beer and wine taps.

“What we’re doing here is a self-service tap room,” Thomas said.

Another unique feature at Whistle and Keg is the old shift whistle used at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, which Thomas said will eventually be blown every day at noon and 4 p.m.

The new dining spot is one of several opening in the near future within a three-block area of downtown Youngstown.

Two of the new restaurants will be in the Doubletree Hotel, currently under construction in the old Stambaugh Building. One will be a family-style Italian restaurant, called YOSTERIA, run by Youngstown native Alex Zordich. The other will be run by the hotel operator, Marshall. They’re both scheduled to open in March.

Ryan Sheridan, who owns Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown, hopes to have The Cove open by Thanksgiving on the first floor of the Wick Building.

Another addition to the city is The Kitchen Post, now located in Struthers. It will be relocating downtown, going into the first floor of Erie Terminal Place.

Jack Zizzo said there are good things happening downtown. He’s excited about the new restaurant he’s opening — Space Kat — in a small kitchen in the back of Draught House.

“Focus on barbeque and smoked meats but there’s going to be a lot of influence from worldly cuisines,” Zizzo said.

Jordan Karzmer has been working at Roberto’s Italian Restaurant for five years.

“Anything to bring the foot traffic down here is good for everyone,” he said.

Karzmer doesn’t think there’s too much competition downtown right now. Thomas and Zizzo agree.

“I don’t think there’s any such thing as too much. It’s not an overly saturated market,” Zizzo said.