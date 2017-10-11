Nugget of Knowledge: Deer and Driving

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Oktoberfest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

These are dangerous months for white-tailed deer and motorists.

We are now into deer mating season, until aorund mid-December.

Bucks are so focused on finding females, they tend to ignore traffic…the dangerous times are right now, around 5am to about 8am….and again in the evening from 5pm-8pm.

We have woods all around us so a deer can easily pop up in any neighborhood.

They behave unpredictably…..expect them to dart out into the road…and more than one at a time.

Use high beams where you can.

Slow down where you see deer crossing signs….the signs simple mean there is a heavy deer popualtion in that area.

The top state for deer collisions is West Virginia…Montana…then Pennsylvania….Ohio is not as high.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.