Boardman rallies, edges Ursuline in 2OT on O’Horo TD pass



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mike O’Horo’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Jajuan Forte clinched a 20-14 double-overtime win for Boardman Thursday night against Ursuline at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Spartans (5-3) rallied from a late 14-7 deficit in regulation to force OT and later edge the Fighting Irish (2-6). O’Horo finished with three total TDs and went 16 of 22 for 128 yards.

Boardman scored with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter to tie Ursuline at 14 and send the game to overtime. Trailing by a touchdown, O’Horo’s 6-yard TD run capped a 90-yard drive to tie the contest. That set up his game-winning TD pass to Forte in 2OT.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Ursuline QB Jared Fabry notched a 40-yard TD run with 9:41 remaining to give the Fighting Irish a 14-7 lead. It capped a seven-play, 84-yard drive.

With the game still scoreless at the 1:45 mark of the second quarter, O’Horo scored on a 16-yard TD run for a 7-0 Boardman lead. But Ursuline tied the game a minute later on Fabry’s 7-yard TD run.

Ursuline outgained the Spartans in total yards, 364-247.

Joe Floyd rushed for 188 yards on 29 carries for the Irish, while Domonhic Jennings led Boardman with 62 yards on 16 carries.

