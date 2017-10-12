Deemer with 3 TD runs, Howland rolls Niles 42-3



NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland routed Niles 42-3 on Thursday paced by three Jackson Deemer touchdown runs.

Deemer found the end zone twice in the first quarter, notching TD runs of 8 and 50 yards.

In the second quarter, the Tigers defense recovered a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a TD and 21-3 lead.

Deemer added a 76-yard TD run in the third quarter for his third of the game.

Noah Bell and Keyshawn Busch each scored rush TDs as well for Howland.

Niles jumped ahead 3-0 on Chase Sudzina’s 37-yard field goal.

Howland football schedule | Niles football schedule

