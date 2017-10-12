Don’t agree with your property value? Mahoning County wants to hear from you

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham said review sessions are being held at various locations throughout the county to give property owners an opportunity to discuss the tentative value placed on their residential and agricultural property for tax purposes.

Property values are calculated every six years and reflect the market value of the property which is used in the calculation of tax bills.

Taxpayers can see their property valuation on the auditor’s website and by calling the Mahoning County Reappraisal Hotline at (330) 740-2758.

Review sessions to hear from property owners about their property values are scheduled at various locations:

Oct. 12 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Austintown Township Government Building, 82 Ohltown Rd., Austintown.

Oct. 17, 18 and 19 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Twp. Administration Building, 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton

Oct. 25, 26 and 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Boardman Library, 7630 Glenwood Ave., Boardman

Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poland Library, 311 South Main St., Poland

Nov. 1 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Poland Library, 311 South Main St., Poland

After taxes are calculated in January and tax bills are mailed, the Reappraisal Information Center will be open in the Mahoning County Renaissance Place, 345 Oakhill Ave., Youngstown, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Feb. 12, 13, 14, 20, 22 and 28

March 1, 2, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30