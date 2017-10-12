New Castle bust turns up $35K in drugs, $10K in cash

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle police found about $35,000 in drugs and almost $10,000 in cash during a search of a home Thursday afternoon.

The department’s Narcotics Bureau and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit searched the house in the 100 block of E. Wallace Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Michael Schmidt, who is facing several drug charges.

Inside the home, investigators found:

Approximately 327 grams of cocaine

Approximately 58 grams of heroin containing fentanyl

Loaded Taurus PT .380 semi-automatic handgun

$9,717 cash

Hydraulic pill press machine

6 cell phones

Digital scale with white powder residue

Police said the total street value of all the drugs they found is around $35,000.

Schmidt is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of persons (felons) not to possess firearms, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.