New Castle woman with heartwarming story to appear on Harry show



POLAND, Pa. (WYTV) – A New Castle woman will appear on the Harry show Friday afternoon. This chance of a lifetime came thanks to a little help from her daughter.

Karen Cannon will appear on a game show segment called, “Dough, Ray, Me.”

But it wouldn’t have been possible without a video submission by her daughter, Camille Colucci, of Poland, telling Harry Connick, Jr. how incredible her mom is and how his show got them through a tough time in their lives.

“When the babies were born, [Camille] had twins a year ago and they were in the NICU for about a month and at that time, we started to watch the Harry show every day,” Karen said. “We were there between 12, 15, 16 hours a day so it became a daily ritual that every day, we would watch Harry’s show while we were in the NICU and he just became part of the family.”

Camille said she thought entering the contest was worth a try.

“I heard about the contest and he just kept saying, ‘Nominate someone who you think is deserving.’ The contest was to either win money, a tropical vacation, or something to pamper themselves and I was like, ‘That’s my mom.’ She has been here nonstop with me since I had the twins and I basically can’t do life without her.”

Be sure to tune in to Harry on Friday at 3 p.m. on 33 WYTV to see Karen’s appearance on the show.

Then on 33 WYTV News at 6, we’ll catch up with her again to hear more about her exciting time in New York and on the set.