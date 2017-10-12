Old jail gets new life as learning center for YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Commissioners say a new federal grant will help turn what had been a jail facility into a new learning center for Youngstown State.

The federal Economic Development Administration recently awarded a $2 million dollar grant to YSU and the county to help renovate the county’s former minimum security lockup downtown.

Commissioners say the university already has machinery and equipment for the new Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center; they just needed a facility to house it. That is when they learned the old misdemeanor jail was available.

“It is a close location between Youngstown, Mahoning County and YSU. It is the first step for your young people to have a different type of education,” said Mahoning County Commission Carol Righetti.

The new Innovation Center will offer training on modern advanced manufacturing equipment, combining STEM technology with business, healthcare and other fields.