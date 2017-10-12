Polish Youngstown celebrates National Pierogi Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s National Pierogi Day, and Polish Youngstown is celebrating.

Pierogies can be stuffed with all manner of things, and their origins are legendary.

Most people agree that pierogies, as we know them, came to the U.S at the beginning of the Great Depression.

“It’s the national food of Poland, and it’s been adopted by everybody. Who doesn’t love a good pierogi,” said Aundrea Cika, director of Polish Youngstown.

There’s a special event at The Federal in downtown Youngstown with chicken, blueberry and cabbage pierogies on sale. Thursday night, there’s polka and Polish beer on tap.