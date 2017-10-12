Polish Youngstown celebrates National Pierogi Day

The Federal in downtown Youngstown is holding a special event with pierogies, polka and Polish beer

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s National Pierogi Day, and Polish Youngstown is celebrating.

Pierogies can be stuffed with all manner of things, and their origins are legendary.

Most people agree that pierogies, as we know them, came to the U.S at the beginning of the Great Depression.

“It’s the national food of Poland, and it’s been adopted by everybody. Who doesn’t love a good pierogi,” said Aundrea Cika, director of Polish Youngstown.

There’s a special event at The Federal in downtown Youngstown with chicken, blueberry and cabbage pierogies on sale. Thursday night, there’s polka and Polish beer on tap.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s