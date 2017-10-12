Student Athlete: Charlie Staffeld

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – South Range boys soccer is one the best local teams around.

Their resume includes three straight trips to the Regional Tournament, and senior Charlie Staffeld has been there every step of the way. He’s not always the one getting the recognition, but he’s OK with that. Charlie is quiet, humble, and our Student Athlete of the Week.

“Working hard and helping others just pushing them to do their best,” said Staffeld. “Helping them whenever I see something that they can improve on.”

Charlie is a two-year starter for the Raiders at center-midfielder. He’s played on two State Final Four teams, but isn’t one that likes the spotlight. He’s scored 10 career goals, but his passion comes in setting up his teammates.

“Fourth grade I remember when my dad was coaching our team, he said, an assist is worth a hundred points, and a goal is worth one,” recalled Staffeld. “So that’s I think what’s really got into my head, just…passing.”

Charlie also has 10 career assists, with just as much success off the field. He ranks 1st in his class with a 4.0 GPA, on track to be valedictorian.

“Well, just being able to succeed, at different things. school and soccer,” said Staffeld. “I study as much as I can, just always working hard to get A’s.”

Striving for perfection is nothing new for Charlie. He’s an award-winning piano player and part of the National Piano Federation…receiving unanimous Superior Ratings the past 5 years.

“Piano is just my relaxation whenever I’m getting stressed about anything,” he said. “Piano always just calms me down. Creativity in both music and soccer…passes, runs. Same with piano and the music.”