WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Warren JFK Elementary had a sweet snack Thursday morning that was also a healthy treat.

The students took part in the “Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.”

The idea is to have school kids all across the Great Lakes take a bite at the same time.

Kids also played trivia, won prizes and had a healthy-eating rally.

The students at JFK joined other kids all across the country in the program, which is part of an ongoing effort to get kids to choose healthier snacks.