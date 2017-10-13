Adair, Lakeview surge to 35-30 win at Poland after early hole

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – After trailing by 17 points early, Lakeview rallied to edge Poland, 35-30, on Friday. Evan Adair’s 4-yard touchdown run gave Lakeview a five-point lead with just 2:42 remaining that it would not relinquish.

Poland (7-1) suffered its first loss, while Lakeview improved to 7-1.

Poland led 17-0 early and 23-15 at halftime.

Adair’s 67-yard TD run early in the third quarter — followed by Dakota Whitt’s 2-point conversion — tied the game at 23.

Adair then scored on a 1-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter for a 29-23 Lakeview lead. It came on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line and capped a 15-play, 97-yard-drive.

Poland immediately answered with Dante Romano’s 10-yard TD run for a 30-29 lead midway through the fourth. But that set the stage for Lakeview’s 7-play, 64-yard go-ahead drive that ended with Adair’s fourth TD.

Adair finished with 115 rush yards. He also deflected a Poland pass on 4th down to end its final drive and ice the game.

In the first quarter, Cole Kosco found Dante Ruozzo for a 12-yard TD pass and 7-0 Poland lead. Mikey Kushner then notched a 27-yard field goal.

Romano’s 5-yard TD run later in the first made it 17-0 Poland.

Lakeview got on the board with a 5-yard TD run by Evan Adair. But Poland struck again with a Kosco 59-yard TD pass to Mike Diaz for a 23-7 lead.

Lakeview found the end zone just before half, though, as Zach Rogers hit Noah Olejnik for a 55-yard TD pass with just 44 seconds left in the second quarter to cut its deficit to 23-15.

Poland outgained Lakeview 420-396 in total yards. Jonah Spencer paced Poland with 156 rush yards on 19 carries.

For Lakeview, Zach Rogers went 16 of 26 through the air for 226 yards.

