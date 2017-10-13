All in a day’s work: Snapshot of drug arrests in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On any given day in Youngstown, officers go out on dozens of calls and stop drivers for various traffic violations. Many of these calls and stops will end with a drug charge.

While it’s not unusual and doesn’t come as a surprise given the opioid epidemic in the region, it is important to bring to light how prolific these drug encounters are on a daily basis. Here is a sampling of the drug arrests that occurred in Youngstown on Oct. 12 within a five hour period:

11:15 a.m. – Wayne Fogle, 57, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana after police say Fogle and others were loitering in the area of N. Phelps St., according to a police report. Fogle was found to have a ball of marijuana stuck to his hoodie and a bag of marijuana in his pocket, the report also stated.

11:48 a.m. – Robert Lee, 18, was charged with possession of cocaine. He was stopped by police for running a stop sign at the corner of Bryson St. and Bissell Ave., according to a police report. Police found that Lee had a baggie of cocaine in his pocket, the report also stated.

3:48 p.m. – Anthony Bonner, 36, was charged with possession of cocaine, tramadol pills and marijuana. He was stopped by police for failing to signal a turn. When Bonner got out of the car, police say they found crack cocaine on the driver’s side floor of the car along with the tramadol pills and a baggie of marijuana.

4:15 p.m. – Eli Papadopoulos was charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine. A drug-sniffing dog was called to the Neil Kennedy Center where it was discovered that Papadopoulos had dropped the drug on the floor in the cafeteria of the facility, according to a police report.

4:30 p.m. – Steven Moses, 59, was charged with possession of heroin and marijuana. According to a police report, Moses was stopped by police for failing to yield at the intersection of Hazelwood and Mahoning avenues. Police found marijuana in Moss’ pocket and inside the car as well as a baggie of heroin in the backseat, the report stated. Moses was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a medical condition. He will be booked into the Mahoning County Jail upon his release, the report also stated.

4:39 p.m. – Lacey Livermore, 27, and Robert Petrovich, 45, were both charged with drug possession. According to a police report, Petrovich was stopped by police because he failed to signal a turn at S. Portland and Mahoning avenues. When Petrovich got out of the car, police say they found a crack pipe and torn baggie of crack cocaine on the driver’s seat. Livermore was a passenger and police say they found a baggie of heroin in her pocket and a baggie of marijuana in her purse.

Photos were not available for Lacey Livermore, Steven Moses and Wayne Fogle.