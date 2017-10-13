Amish teen from New Wilmington charged with DUI in buggy

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – An Amish teen from New Wilmington is facing DUI charges as a result of a traffic stop earlier this month.

John Byler, 19, was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. October 1 in the borough. He was in an Amish buggy and didn’t have the required lights activated, according to the New Wilmington Police Department.

Police said an officer ordered Byler to turn on the buggy’s lights. Finally, investigators said he did so but appeared to be struggling to control the horse.

Further investigation determined that Byler had been drinking, police said.

Police said his blood-alcohol content was .056, which is above the legal limit of .02 for a person under the age of 21.

He was charged with DUI because a buggy is considered a vehicle, according to New Wilmington Police.

Byler’s charges were filed in a district court on Wednesday. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. November 16.