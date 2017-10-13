Columbiana clips Lisbon 24-19 in matchup of conference’s best

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana ousted Lisbon 24-19 on Friday in a big Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference matchup.

The Clippers improve to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the EOAC, while Lisbon falls to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the EOAC.

Lisbon struck first on Ryan McCullough’s 41-yard TD run.

The Clippers answered with TD runs by Joe Bable (12 yards) and Zach Phillips (67 yards) for a 14-7 lead.

Read more: Week eight high school football stories

Columbiana football schedule | Lisbon football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22