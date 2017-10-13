Grove City crushes Fairview in all-around performance

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City jumped out to a 20-point lead and cruised to a 46-13 win against Fairview on Friday.

The Eagles first three scores came from all three facets of the game.

First, Nick Murawski returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown. Qadir Muhammad then followed with a 64-yard punt return TD.

Trey Adams added a 2-yard TD run for a 20-0 Grove City lead.

