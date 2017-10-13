Impressive Wilmington improves to 8-0; Verrelli adds 3 TDs

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Wilmington stays unbeaten as the ‘Hounds were dominant in their 52-0 win over visiting Hickory. The Greyhounds’ defense posted their fifth shutout of the season and the offense rolled up over 300 rushing yards this evening.

On their first possession of the game, the Greyhounds scored on a 59-yard touchdown toss from Robert Pontius to Bryson Verrelli to cap off their 8-play drive. The next time, the ‘Hounds handled the ball. Cameron Marett dashed 16-yards to give Wilmington a two touchdown lead. The junior Marett also had a 17-yard run earlier in their 5-play possession.

To begin the second quarter, Verrelli scored again by flashing his speed as he raced 10-yards to the end zone. Wilmington only needed 5 plays to complete their 36 yard drive. The ‘Hounds did it again the next time they touched the ball. Four touchdowns on their first four possessions. This time, Pontius went 28-yards to the left side to give the ‘Hounds a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. All four of their drives have begun in Hickory territory.

To close out the scoring in the first half, Jacob Winters booted through the uprights a 37-yard field goal for the Greyhounds to take a 31-0 advantage.

More of the same in the second half, Cam Marett ran the ball 34-yards to put Wilmington inside the red zone. From there, Verrelli scored for the third time as he rushed 12 yards to finish off their 8-play, 80-yard drive to take a 38-0 lead.

Wilmington’s Jack Patton took a 3rd-and-17 run play 58-yards to pay dirt on the fourth quarter’s first play. The Greyhounds took a 45-0 lead. To close out the scoring in the contest, Nathan Shaw ran in from 19-yards away. Wilmington improves to 8-0.

The Hornets fall to 4-4.

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 52-0

First Quarter

W – Bryson Verrelli, 59-yard TD catch from Robert Pontius (W 7-0, 7:22)

W – Cameron Marett, 16-yard TD run (W 14-0, 3:26)

Second Quarter

W – Bryson Verrelli, 10-yard TD run (W 21-0, 11:13)

W – Robert Pontius, 28-yard TD run (W 28-0, 6:25)

W – Jacob Winters, 37-yard FG (W 31-0, 0:34)

Third Quarter

W – Bryson Verrelli, 12-yard TD run (W 38-0, 7:42)

Fourth Quarter

W – Jack Patton, 58-yard TD run (W 45-0, 11:50)

W – Nathan Shaw, 19-yard TD run (W 52-0, 1:55)

Hickory will host Reynolds next week on Senior Night while Wilmington pays a visit to Slippery Rock.

