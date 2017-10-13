Late Page TD run keys Mooney in 15-14 win vs. Warren Harding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney downed Warren Harding, 15-14, Friday on a late Antonio Page touchdown run.

Trailing 14-8, Page scored on a 1-yard run with just 3:34 left to put Mooney ahead.

The Raiders took the lead in the third quarter when Kayron Adams’ 3-yard TD run and successful two-point conversion put them up 14-8.

In the first quarter — following a blocked punt by Brennan Olesh — Dan Simko scored on a 6-yard run for an 8-0 Cardinals lead.

Harding made it 8-6 when Geivonni Washington scored on a 3-yard run.

