Driver leaves man with gunshot wound at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are trying to determine the circumstances leading to a man being left with a gunshot wound in Youngstown.

A woman drove the victim to his brother’s house in the 500 block of Cohasset Drive, where she left him in an SUV around noon Friday. The driver wasn’t there when officers arrived.

Police said the 22-year-old man, who was shot in the back, is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators don’t believe that the man was shot on Cohasset Drive.

“We’re pretty confident, at this time, that it didn’t occur on Cohasset,” said Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik. “We’ve got a few people we’re going to talk to, and we’re going to try and determine where it happened at.”