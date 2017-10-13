Pickup truck flipped over during crash that seriously injured driver

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – An accident in Struthers left a pickup truck flipped over and sent a man to the hospital Friday night, hanging onto life.

Police said the driver of an orange Chevy Colorado initially got into a small accident at the Circle K on 5th Street.

He fled that accident scene but the driver he hit chased him, police said.

They said he hit speeds of close to 80 miles per hour and lost control, crashing into an auto yard on Midlothian Boulevard, where he hit several other cars.

He was alive when officers arrived but incapacitated.

Police said they believe alcohol could have been a factor but they are still investigating.