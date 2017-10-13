Police: Sebring man arrested after random 911 calls by cellphone

SEBRING, Ohio (AP) – Police in Sebring say they’ve arrested a man after receiving random 911 calls for months from his apparently malfunctioning cell phone.

The Review in Alliance reports Sebring police arrested 33-year-old Nathan Hawkins Oct. 5 on a felony charge of disrupting public service. Hawkins’ attorney didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.

Dispatchers in the village say they received at least 20 emergency calls from Hawkins’ cellphone from January through August.

Police say they told Hawkins that he could have found ways to prevent the calls from continuing. Police say Hawkins told them that he sometimes sleeps with the phone in his pocket and it just calls 911.

Police indicate Hawkins was warned previously that he would be arrested if they continued receiving 911 calls for no reason.

