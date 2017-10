EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – Parker Sherry had another big day as East Palestine pounded Toronto, 64-20, on Friday.

In the first half, Sherry connected with Branden Kemp for two TD passes, scoring on throws of 39 and 40 yards.

Dominic Posey also had a 6-yard TD run for the Bulldogs.

