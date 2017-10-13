Struthers edges Hubbard on late Hall TD pass, Kopnicky INT

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – JD Hall’s touchdown pass to Kevin Caldwell and a late Tommy Kopnicky interception propelled Struthers to a 20-14 win Friday against Hubbard.

Trailing by two, Hall connected with Caldwell for a 35-yard scoring pass. A two-point conversion then gave the Wildcats a 20-14 lead.

Hubbard followed to move the ball down to Struthers’ 5-yard line with less than 20 seconds left, but Kopnicky notched an interception to ice the game.

Davion Daniels scored two touchdowns for Hubbard, including a 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter that gave the Eagles a 14-12 lead.

Struthers took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Nick Adams’ 53-yard TD run.

Daniels’ TD pass midway through the second gave Hubbard a 7-6 lead. Nate Richards then answered with a 1-yard TD run for a 12-7 Struthers advantage.

