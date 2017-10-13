Two children in critical condition after overnight house fire in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) – Two children were rescued from a burning home in Akron overnight and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Akron Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Seward Avenue early Friday morning.

Crews pulled two children from the home and transported them to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but an Akron Fire Department official said there were no smoke detectors in the home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five home fire deaths happen from fires in homes without working smoke detectors.