WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren JFK fell to Cleveland CC, 27-16, on Friday to drop to 3-4 on the season.

Trailing 7-2, Christian Marantis connected with Hyland Burton for a 35-yard TD pass and 9-7 Eagles lead.

But it was all Cleveland CC after that.

