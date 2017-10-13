YNDC planting trees around Youngstown’s Glenwood corridor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown will be getting a little greener this coming week.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) unloaded about two trucks full of trees Friday morning. The organization will be planting 125 of them in vacant lots along Glenwood and in the surrounding areas.

It’s part of YNDC’s Glenwood Neighbors Initiative, which involves beautifying the area for those who live in it.

“What we’re trying to do is just comprehensively improve the corridor and make it a great place, a great destination for folks who live in the neighborhood and also just an attractive corridor here for the City of Youngstown,” said Neighborhood Stabilization Director Jack Daugherty. “It’s one of our gateways into the city and it’s also one of our gateways into Mill Creek Park.”

The trees being planted are mainly native and American trees, some of which can grow to nearly 100 feet.

Daugherty said this is a long-term investment in the community and one more step in revitalizing the city.

YNDC is working on a number of projects, including replacing and cleaning up sidewalks and repurposing lots for gardening.