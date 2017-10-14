Back-to-back: Columbiana’s Jared Wilson wins 2nd straight State Golf Title

Jared Wilson of Columbiana High School wins 2nd straight State Golf Title.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana senior Jared Wilson captured another Division III State Golf Title Saturday at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.

Wilson finished three under for the two-day tournament, shooting 69 on Friday, and following that up with an even-par 72 Saturday. He won the tournament by five strokes.

Last year, he won the Division III State Title by six strokes, and is now a two-time State Champion. Jared is a standout student-athlete, on and off the golf course at Columbiana. He carries a 4.2 GPA, and scored a 35 on his ACT.

 

