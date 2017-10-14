Cortland debuts its first ever Oktoberfest

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – This weekend in Cortland, the first annual Oktoberfest is taking place right on Main Street.

The two-day festival has something for everyone, with musical entertainment, arts and crafts, food, vendors and an art ally filled with all sorts of activities for the kids.

The event is a joint collaboration by the Cortland Lions Club and the Love Life Foundation — a nonprofit organization in memory of local artist Jarrett Hutton.

“We are passing on Jarrett’s mission to love life,” said Daphne Zigler, board member of Love Life Foundation. “What better way to love life than be with your friends, your family, your community and do things together, have fun and just really be together.”

Octoberfest continues Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There will also be a chili cookoff too.

For more on the 2017 Cortland Oktoberfest, check out its official website here.