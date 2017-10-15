Missing boater prompts search at Mosquito Lake

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Bazetta police confirmed there is an active search going on at Mosquito Lake for a missing boater.

Crews from over a dozen agencies are looking for John Schuster, a middle-aged man about 6’1″ tall and weighing approximately 215 pounds.

Police are classifying Schuster as alive, saying he is supposed to be a strong swimmer.

Search crews found something in the water in the northern part of the lake but as of 1:30 p.m., they couldn’t get to it because the current was too intense and choppy.

They also found a life vest.

They got the call just before 10:30 Sunday morning. Schuster and another passenger were out fishing on Mosquito Lake.

Police said Schuster is wearing blue jeans and has brown hair.

They are asking the public to contact Bazetta police (330-675-2730) or fire (330-637-8816) if they see him.

33 WYTV News has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information. Stay with WYTV online and on air for the latest.