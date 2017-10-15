Local group Sophia’s Wings supports women who suffer miscarriages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A support walk was held at the YSU Watts Center Sunday morning for National Pregnancy Loss and Remembrance Day.

Supporters came together to raise money for a local organization that helps people who need to grieve, heal and celebrate their babies.

Deanna Slifka wanted to start a non-profit to help others like her after she had a miscarriage years ago. After getting her master’s degree, she started Sophia’s Wings.

Slifka says the loss of a pregnancy or an infant is one of the hardest things a family can face. She adds that it will happen to one in four women every year.

“That’s such a large statistic and so many people grieve in silence,” she said. “Especially for miscarriage, because it’s such a taboo subject and people don’t know what to say.

“This is for them to come out and say, ‘I am that one in four, I am that woman, I am that dad who has experienced loss and I’m here to remember my baby and speak their name.'”

Slifka also said that if anyone needs grief counseling or wants to join a support group, Sophia’s Wings is always free.

You can find Sophia’s Wings on Facebook here or you can call at 330-540-4073.