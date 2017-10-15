YSU spokesman believes Wick Ave. project will finish before November

Related Coverage Detours coming Monday near Ursuline High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s taken 13 months, several detours and a few headaches, but in the next couple of weeks, the section of Wick Ave. by Youngstown State University will finally open once again.

Earlier this week, YSU announced that construction along Wick Ave. is just about complete and should be done by the end of this month.

Ron Cole, the spokesman for YSU, said everyone is really looking forward to the road reopening.

“I believe the city is planning a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 27th of October. I know all of us are very happy about that and are really looking forward to the road opening and some of the traffic patterns returning to normal,” he said.

Construction will reduce the three-lane street to one in each direction, with the middle being a turning lane.

Cole believes the entire project has exceeded expectations.

“You consider what this roadway looked like before and what it’s going to look like now, it’s just a tremendous difference,” he said.

The project has included paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, new lighting and replacing sewer and water lines.

The new roadway will help enhance the university with its new look. Many new features have been added recently now that construction is almost finished.

“We’re doing some crosswalks [and] you’re going to have the YSU block ‘Y’ imprinted in the middle of the road. So, I think it’s going to really tell people when they come down this road not only are you in Youngstown, but you’re at Youngstown State University,” Cole said.

With Wick Ave. being one of the two main roads next to YSU, many adjustments had to be made this past year, especially adjustments to traffic patterns.

“But I’ll tell you what, we’ve received very few complaints. Students have been very flexible in figuring how to get around it and I think they’re going to be very happy to see the result,” Cole said.