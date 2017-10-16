5 arrested in vigilante gun threat involving stolen van in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Five people are facing charges after they took matters into their own hands to recover a stolen van.

According to a police report, officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Friday to a house in the 800 block of Dewey Ave., on reports of people outside a house with guns.

When officers arrived, they encountered Derrick Thomas, 45, who told them that his van had been stolen earlier in the day on Thursday and that he and four others had tracked it down to a house on Pasadena Ave. It was there that they found the driver, who police discovered later was a juvenile and two others inside.

The juvenile took off, leaving the two others behind.

According to a police report, Thomas along with Megan Noel, 21, Nicole Foley, 22, Marietta Foley 48, and Shawn Foley 26, held the two boys at gunpoint, forcing one of them inside a house on Pasadena Ave. where he was locked in a room, and taking the other with them to track down the driver that ran away.

The group ended up at a house on Dewey Avenue. As they were getting ready to go inside and get the driver, officers showed up.

Nicole Foley, Derrick Thomas, Shawn Foley, and Marietta Foley were all arrested on kidnapping charges. Megan Noel was arrested on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, kidnapping, and aggravated menacing.

The juvenile driver was arrested and charged with stealing the van.