Austintown officers prepare for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police departments across the Valley are working to get unused prescription medication off the streets.

One way that they do that is through Prescription Take Back events at local police departments.

Austintown has a box available year-round.

Senator Sherrod Brown met with officers at the Austintown Police Department on Monday morning to talk about the importance of keeping unused medications, many of them opioids, from getting into the wrong hands.

Brown said while police are working the Drug Take-Back program, he’s working in Washington to decrease the number of painkillers on the market.

“Last month, I introduced the Opioid Quota Act to shed light on annual quotas for prescription painkiller reduction, put a limit on the number of these potentially-deadly painkillers,” he said.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is scheduled for October 28.

A list of Mahoning Valley drug take-back sites can be found below:

Youngstown State University Police: 226 W. Wood St., Youngstown Liberty Township Police Department: 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Rd., Youngstown Boardman Police Department: 8299 Market St., Boardman Austintown Police Department: 92 Ohltown Rd., Youngstown Hubbard City Police Department: 233 School St., Hubbard Beaver Police Department: 601 W. South Range Rd., North Lima Canfield Police Department: 104 Lisbon St., Canfield New Middletown Police Department: 10711 Main St., New Middletown Cortland Police Department: 400 N. High St., Cortland Bazetta Township Police Department: 2671 McCleary Jacoby Rd., Cortland Milton Township Police Department: 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton

