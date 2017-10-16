Craig Beach police arrest 2 after finding drugs during traffic stop

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WYTV) – A Craig Beach police officer discovered numerous drugs during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Police said they found suspected heroin, crystal meth, cocaine, and marijuana. They also reported finding drug paraphernalia and cash.

Officers arrested two people — one from Craig Beach and another from Newton Falls — and took them to the Mahoning County Jail.

The two are facing trafficking, felony possession, paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments, and criminal tools charges.

Police said one of the arrestees is involved in supplying heroin to a Craig Beach resident who overdosed and had to be revived with naloxone.

