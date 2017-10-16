High school students learn about journalism at YSU’s Press Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – More than 300 high school students are spending the day at Youngstown State University for the 79th Annual Press Day.

Press Day helps high school students improve their school newspapers, online news websites, broadcast programs and yearbooks. More than 25 journalists and other media professionals from across Northeast Ohio will be speaking to students.

Organizers hope this event each year will help the students network with each other and open their eyes to future opportunities.

“We’re hoping that by exposing them to other students from across the area and also to really great professionals that’ll broaden their horizons and maybe make them think about things a little differently, which I think is what journalism is all about,” said Press Day Organizer David Davis.

WYTV Anchor Corban Baker spoke at the event.

More than a dozen schools from around the Valley participated in Press Day.