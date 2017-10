HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard edged Ursuline 2-1 in overtime in the Division II Girls Soccer Sectionals Monday night.

Harley Seneck and Kyleigh Johnson tallied goals in the victory for the Eagles.

Abby Price scored the lone goal for the Irish.

The Eagles advance to face top-seeded Canfield in the Sectional Finals Thursday night at 7PM at Canfield.