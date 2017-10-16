JCPenney holding national hiring day Tuesday for holiday help

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – JCPenney is holding a national hiring day Tuesday at its stores around the country.

The chain says it plans to hire more than 40,000 people to work this holiday season at its stores and online facilities.

Locally, there are JCPenney stores in the Austintown Plaza, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Eastwood Mall in Niles and Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage.

The hiring process will be from 2 until 8 p.m.

The chain is looking for cashiers, replenishment specialists, beauty consultants, salon stylists and other positions.