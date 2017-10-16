Negley teen driver enters plea in fatal crash case

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana County teenager should be back in court in December after a not-true plea was made for him Monday in connection with a fatal crash in August.

The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Michael Helon, Jr. and badly injured his wife, Kendra Helon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 16-year-old Andrew Shultz, of Negley, was weaving from lane to lane and looking down at his cell phone before the crash. It happened on Market Street Extension near Western Reserve on August 20.

Shultz’s car collided with the Helon’s Jeep as it was sitting in a driveway off the road.

In his statement to investigators, Shultz denied using his phone, saying it was on a playlist but that he wasn’t using it. He told investigators that he didn’t remember when he first noticed the Jeep.

Shultz has been charged in Juvenile Court with reckless homicide.

He remains free and in the custody of his parents.