Nugget of Knowledge: Pumpkin flavoring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The base ingredients for most pumpkin spice latte recipes are espresso and milk, with a good splash of pumpkin-spice syrup.

The syrup is supposed to mimic the taste of pumpkin pie, with help from common pie spices such as nutmeg, cloves, allspice, ginger and cinnamon.

But…only about ten percent of the average syrup features natural spices, the rest is synthetic chemicals, all designed to fool us into thinking we’re getting the real deal.

The Starbucks version does include a small amount of pumpkin puree … so there’s some orange stuff to cheer you up!

Starbucks says its grande, the 16 ounce pumpkin spice latte with two percent milk and the obligatory whipped cream, has 380 calories, including 40 percent of your recommended daily allowance of saturated fat.

