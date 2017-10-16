Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting in Rogers

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting another man during a drive-by shooting in Rogers.

Joseph Reed, 23, is charged with felonious assault. Additional charges may be pending, according to Columbiana County Sheriff Chief Deputy Kip Dowling.

Investigators say Reed shot into a house in the 7700 block of Depot Street around midnight Sunday.

Matthew Casto was hit with a bullet. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Reed was arrested in East Palestine during a traffic.

Dowling said they don’t know why Reed shot into the house yet.