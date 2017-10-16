Suspect facing drug trafficking charge after Youngstown traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers reported finding 29 grams of crack cocaine during a Youngstown traffic stop.

Thursday, troopers stopped a rented 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee on South Avenue for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, investigators reported smelling marijuana.

A search of the vehicle then uncovered a plastic bag containing the crack cocaine, according to Highway Patrol. Investigators said the value of the drugs was $2,642.

Antwane J. Peeples, 26, of Youngstown, was charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies. He was incarcerated in the Mahoning County Jail.