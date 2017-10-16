Teen takes plea deal to avoid Youngstown murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nineteen-year-old Stashawn Dates was in a Mahoning County court Monday morning, accepting a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial on murder charges.

Instead, he told Judge Lou D’Apolito he was guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors say he killed Jesse Daviduk in September 2014 after a drug deal over a few hundred dollars worth of marijuana went bad.

Dates remains in the Mahoning County Jail, and he will be sentenced next month.