WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A two-car crash caused a lot of damage in Warren on Monday afternoon.

The drivers were heading in opposite directions on North Road. One of the vehicles crossed the center line and smashed into the other.

The accident happened right in front of the Harbor Freight store, and traffic was detoured through the store’s parking lot.

Police did not get a chance to talk with either driver about the accident before they were taken to the hospital.