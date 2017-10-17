12 suspects facing charges for multi-state card-skimmer fraud

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Twelve suspects are facing charges, accused of stealing information from thousands of people by using credit-card skimmers on gas pumps.

The suspects are accused of putting the devices on locations in five states, including in Austintown, Ohio.

Named in a 26-count indictment are:

Ranset Rodriguez, 40, of Miami, Florida

Yaniris Alfonso, 31, of Miami, Florida

Jose Manuel Iglesias, 51, of West New York, New Jersey

Juan Carlos Banos, 58, of Parma, Ohio

Carlos Rodriguez Martinez, 42, of Aurora, Colorado

Lester Enrique Castaneda, 39, of Hialeah, Florida

Edelberto Hernandez, 46, of Kiowa, Colorado

Eddy Pimentel-Vila, 45, of Jersey City, New Jersey

Luis Enrique Jimenez Gonzales, 27, of Hialeah, Florida

Yonasky Rosa, 34, of Tampa, Florida

Yadian Quesada-Hernandez, 31, of Tampa, Florida

Alejandro Moises, 52, of Miami, Florida

The indictment charges that the defendants conspired to install skimmers on point-of-sale terminals inside of gas pumps located in Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, Utah and elsewhere between August 2014 and July 2017.

The defendants then re-encoded the stolen credit/debit card account information onto counterfeit credit cards, which were used to fraudulently purchase goods and services, according to the indictment.

The suspects are accused of traveling from Florida to install the skimmers and then working together to distract gas station employees while installing the devices.

Along with the Austintown location, skimmers were also discovered on gas pumps in Rocky River, Solon, Stow, Cleveland, Canton and other locations in Northeast Ohio.

The investigation involved agencies from multiple jurisdictions, including the FBI Secret Service and the Boulder County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office.

“This sophisticated, multistate criminal enterprise stole credit card numbers from innocent folks putting gas in their cars,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony. “These individuals, now in custody, caused financial difficulties for numerous everyday citizens, and for this, they will be held accountable.”