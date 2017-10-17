Bond set at $750K for man accused of Rogers drive-by shooting

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from East Palestine accused of shooting another man in the head while he slept was in court Tuesday morning.

Joseph Allen Reed is charged with felonious assault.

Bond was set at $750,000, and he was appointed an attorney.

Police say Reed fired several shots into a house in Rogers early Monday and hit a man who was sleeping on a couch. Officers say Reed knew that the man often slept in that spot.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Police haven’t said what the motive for the shooting may have been.