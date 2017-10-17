Lakeview leapfrogs to third in computer rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Of the 719 OHSAA member schools playing varsity football this fall, the largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 17, 2017 (Entering Week 9)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-1) 27.2797, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8-0) 26.5528, 3. Mentor (7-1) 23.4, 4. Canton McKinley (8-0) 22.4027, 5. Euclid (7-1) 20.9875, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (7-1) 20.6625, 7. Massillon Jackson (6-2) 17.475, 8. Massillon Perry (7-1) 15.1, 9. Solon (5-3) 13.275, 10. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 11.9318, 11. Strongsville (4-4) 9.35, 12. Cle. Rhodes (6-2) 8.4324

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (8-0) 25.7625, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-0) 21.1875, 3. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 17.6352, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (5-3) 16.8875, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-2) 16.1521, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-3) 15.8, 7. Lorain (7-1) 15.6806, 8. Dublin Jerome (5-3) 13.9875, 9. Findlay (4-4) 11.1625, 10. Delaware Hayes (3-5) 8.725, 11. Brunswick (4-4) 8.3342, 12. Westerville Central (3-5) 8.3

Region 3 – 1. Centerville (7-1) 25.3875, 2. Hilliard Bradley (8-0) 24.9, 3. Pickerington Central (7-1) 23.4533, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 22.7923, 5. Clayton Northmont (6-2) 21.275, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-2) 19.375, 7. Pickerington North (6-2) 19.3074, 8. Springfield (6-2) 17.0, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-2) 16.0625, 10. Hilliard Darby (5-3) 13.775, 11. Beavercreek (5-3) 11.625, 12. Miamisburg (4-4) 9.4875

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-0) 28.6357, 2. Cin. Colerain (6-2) 20.875, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-4) 15.5, 4. Fairfield (5-3) 14.9125, 5. Cin. Elder (5-3) 14.9, 6. Milford (7-1) 13.275, 7. Cin. Sycamore (6-2) 12.7375, 8. Mason (6-2) 12.4625, 9. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-2) 12.4125, 10. Batavia West Clermont (5-3) 10.025, 11. Springboro (4-4) 9.8375, 12. Lebanon (2-6) 3.975

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-1) 19.1742, 2. Barberton (8-0) 18.2375, 3. Lyndhurst Brush (6-2) 16.2942, 4. Hudson (6-2) 16.025, 5. Bedford (7-1) 14.75, 6. Cle. Benedictine (5-3) 13.85, 7. Eastlake North (4-4) 10.6, 8. Garfield Hts. (4-4) 9.9875, 9. Mayfield (4-4) 9.6875, 10. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-4) 8.9261, 11. Green (3-5) 8.3375, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-4) 8.065

Region 6 – 1. Avon (8-0) 24.2768, 2. Wadsworth (8-0) 21.575, 3. Medina Highland (7-1) 17.7625, 4. Olmsted Falls (7-1) 17.3625, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-1) 16.775, 6. Grafton Midview (6-2) 16.475, 7. Sylvania Northview (7-1) 16.2, 8. Amherst Steele (5-3) 12.4375, 9. Fremont Ross (4-4) 11.75, 10. Avon Lake (6-2) 11.225, 11. Tol. St. John’s (4-4) 11.1, 12. North Royalton (4-4) 10.15

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 18.3499, 2. Massillon Washington (6-2) 16.6939, 3. Cols. Mifflin (7-1) 14.0284, 4. Ashland (7-1) 12.9125, 5. Boardman (5-3) 12.1098, 6. New Albany (4-4) 11.325, 7. Westerville South (4-4) 11.1125, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-2) 10.9, 9. North Canton Hoover (4-4) 10.7875, 10. Canal Winchester (4-4) 10.5125, 11. Dublin Scioto (4-4) 9.4625, 12. Cols. Northland (4-3) 9.2817

Region 8 – 1. Cin. La Salle (6-2) 25.1875, 2. Cin. Anderson (8-0) 23.0827, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (7-1) 21.3782, 4. Sidney (7-1) 19.425, 5. Day. Belmont (8-0) 17.3712, 6. Troy (6-2) 16.9875, 7. Harrison (6-2) 16.4375, 8. Chillicothe (6-2) 14.45, 9. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 12.7, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (6-2) 12.5875, 11. Marion Harding (5-3) 10.2437, 12. Lima Senior (4-4) 8.3625

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (8-0) 23.175, 2. Medina Buckeye (8-0) 19.625, 3. Alliance (7-1) 16.725, 4. Tallmadge (6-2) 16.6862, 5. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1) 16.2125, 6. Akron East (7-1) 15.9211, 7. Peninsula Woodridge (7-1) 15.3875, 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-2) 14.475, 9. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-3) 13.2875, 10. Aurora (4-4) 12.925, 11. Alliance Marlington (6-2) 12.125, 12. Chardon (6-2) 11.7872

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-1) 21.0995, 2. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-1) 20.9875, 3. Bay Village Bay (8-0) 20.175, 4. Clyde (7-1) 19.025, 5. Sandusky (8-0) 17.65, 6. Hunting Valley University School (6-2) 15.4, 7. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 13.1894, 8. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 9.6351, 9. Rocky River (5-3) 9.25, 10. Maumee (5-3) 7.7625, 11. Cle. Central Cath. (4-4) 7.7375, 12. Bowling Green (3-5) 7.325

Region 11 – 1. Bellefontaine (7-1) 19.8875, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-1) 19.7375, 3. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-1) 19.1212, 4. Cols. Independence (6-1) 17.4603, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 17.225, 6. Jackson (7-1) 15.6625, 7. Granville (7-1) 15.3441, 8. New Philadelphia (7-1) 14.875, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-3) 12.7184, 10. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-4) 11.6894, 11. The Plains Athens (7-1) 11.4125, 12. Dover (5-3) 10.95

Region 12 – 1. Trotwood-Madison (8-0) 21.6125, 2. Franklin (7-1) 18.4625, 3. Goshen (8-0) 17.4875, 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-1) 15.9375, 5. New Richmond (7-1) 12.65, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-2) 12.5114, 7. Day. Dunbar (5-3) 11.5833, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-3) 11.3625, 9. Wapakoneta (5-3) 10.9625, 9. Elida (6-2) 10.9625, 11. Celina (5-3) 10.3875, 12. Wilmington (5-3) 10.275

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (8-0) 25.1439, 2. Perry (8-0) 19.5625, 3. Lakeview (7-1) 15.75, 4. Poland (7-1) 14.6875, 5. Girard (8-0) 11.85, 6. Struthers (6-2) 11.65, 7. Canton South (6-2) 11.325, 8. Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 9.5931, 9. Beaver Local (6-2) 8.5875, 10. Salem (5-3) 8.575, 11. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 7.2921, 12. Streetsboro (4-4) 6.8992

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (8-0) 21.5875, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-1) 17.8, 3. Shelby (8-0) 17.45, 4. Wauseon (6-2) 13.1125, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-2) 12.3718, 6. Sparta Highland (7-1) 12.25, 7. Oberlin Firelands (7-1) 11.5375, 8. Lorain Clearview (7-1) 11.0562, 9. Bellevue (6-2) 10.9375, 10. Van Wert (4-4) 8.95, 11. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (5-3) 8.1375, 12. Kenton (4-4) 8.1125

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (7-1) 18.7, 2. Newark Licking Valley (8-0) 15.575, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 14.2875, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-0) 13.625, 5. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 13.1625, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-2) 11.35, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-2) 11.1375, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 10.5133, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (6-2) 10.15, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-3) 10.0375, 11. Uhrichsville Claymont (7-1) 9.4625, 12. Pomeroy Meigs (3-5) 6.1625

Region 16 – 1. Germantown Valley View (8-0) 22.1375, 2. Cin. Taft (6-2) 19.2885, 3. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-2) 17.325, 4. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 16.8857, 5. London (7-1) 16.7625, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 16.7128, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 14.7375, 8. Waverly (5-3) 13.175, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-4) 11.4, 10. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-4) 10.6313, 11. Cin. Aiken (6-2) 9.5076, 12. Day. Oakwood (4-4) 8.3875

Division V

Region 17 – 1. South Range (8-0) 18.975, 2. Sullivan Black River (7-1) 12.725, 3. Akron Manchester (6-2) 12.4375, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (8-0) 12.2375, 5. Navarre Fairless (6-2) 11.6375, 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-3) 10.3378, 7. Wickliffe (5-3) 8.8625, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (4-3) 6.7175, 9. LaBrae (4-4) 6.25, 10. Crestview (4-4) 6.075, 11. Wooster Triway (5-3) 5.775, 12. West Salem Northwestern (4-4) 5.5375

Region 18 – 1. Marion Pleasant (7-0) 18.5, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (8-0) 17.225, 3. Archbold (7-1) 16.725, 4. Tontogany Otsego (6-2) 14.225, 5. Liberty Center (6-2) 11.975, 6. Milan Edison (6-2) 11.4625, 7. Genoa Area (7-1) 11.0125, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-2) 10.725, 9. Huron (5-3) 10.3, 10. Millbury Lake (5-3) 9.8375, 11. Swanton (5-3) 9.675, 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-2) 8.6125

Region 19 – 1. Wheelersburg (8-0) 21.8625, 2. Portsmouth West (8-0) 19.575, 3. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-2) 13.9875, 4. Johnstown-Monroe (6-2) 13.0164, 5. Belmont Union Local (6-2) 11.875, 6. Oak Hill (6-2) 11.25, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-2) 10.6572, 8. Proctorville Fairland (5-3) 9.825, 9. Martins Ferry (5-3) 9.5537, 10. Ironton (4-4) 8.4625, 11. Chesapeake (4-4) 8.125, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-5) 6.8625

Region 20 – 1. Anna (7-1) 14.2375, 2. Middletown Madison (6-2) 13.7625, 3. Bethel-Tate (8-0) 13.3375, 4. Casstown Miami East (7-1) 12.9875, 5. Brookville (6-2) 12.25, 6. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-2) 11.9497, 7. Reading (5-3) 11.7125, 8. West Jefferson (7-0) 11.6814, 9. Jamestown Greeneview (8-0) 11.2727, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 9.6625, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-2) 8.9331, 12. Carlisle (5-3) 8.6625

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (7-0) 18.2127, 2. Creston Norwayne (7-1) 16.6375, 3. Rootstown (8-0) 16.1492, 4. Kirtland (8-0) 14.075, 5. Western Reserve (6-2) 11.575, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (5-3) 11.4625, 7. Columbiana (6-2) 11.3, 8. Independence (6-2) 10.9625, 9. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (7-1) 10.1276, 10. McDonald (7-1) 10.0375, 11. Springfield (5-3) 9.175, 12. Smithville (5-3) 9.0651

Region 22 – 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 16.3875, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (6-2) 13.3535, 3. Attica Seneca East (6-1) 10.619, 4. Carey (7-1) 10.375, 5. Hicksville (6-2) 9.95, 6. Gibsonburg (7-1) 9.075, 7. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 8.4, 8. Ada (5-3) 7.8375, 9. Sherwood Fairview (4-4) 7.575, 9. Ashland Crestview (5-3) 7.575, 11. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-3) 7.425, 12. Collins Western Reserve (4-4) 7.125

Region 23 – 1. Nelsonville-York (8-0) 16.0875, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (8-0) 15.8125, 3. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-1) 12.8144, 4. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-1) 11.5063, 5. Galion Northmor (6-2) 11.1125, 6. Beverly Fort Frye (7-1) 10.9375, 7. Shadyside (6-2) 10.7923, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-2) 9.7292, 9. Howard East Knox (7-1) 8.975, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-4) 6.6345, 11. Grandview Hts. (4-4) 5.525, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-5) 5.35

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 18.6875, 2. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 16.625, 3. Tipp City Bethel (7-1) 12.3, 4. Coldwater (6-2) 12.175, 5. Spencerville (6-2) 11.775, 6. Mechanicsburg (6-2) 10.7418, 7. St. Henry (6-2) 10.4875, 8. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 10.1402, 9. Miamisburg Day. Christian (7-1) 10.1327, 10. Fort Recovery (4-4) 8.1625, 11. Delphos Jefferson (6-2) 8.075, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-4) 5.625

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (8-0) 16.625, 2. East Canton (6-2) 11.3625, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-0) 11.1091, 4. Lisbon (6-2) 9.05, 5. Valley Christian (4-4) 8.8927, 6. Windham (6-2) 8.4923, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-5) 5.6269, 8. Toronto (4-4) 5.05, 9. Newbury (4-4) 4.2188, 10. Mathews (5-3) 4.0357, 11. Malvern (3-5) 3.6875, 12. Lowellville (4-4) 2.9

Region 26 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (8-0) 12.8375, 2. McComb (7-1) 11.8125, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (7-1) 11.375, 4. Edgerton (6-2) 10.8, 5. Haviland Wayne Trace (6-2) 10.4625, 6. Leipsic (6-2) 9.4625, 7. Tiffin Calvert (5-3) 8.9125, 8. West Unity Hilltop (7-1) 7.7, 9. Sycamore Mohawk (6-2) 7.6944, 10. Defiance Ayersville (5-3) 7.2625, 11. Monroeville (5-3) 6.6625, 12. North Baltimore (4-4) 6.5375

Region 27 – 1. Danville (7-1) 13.825, 2. Lucas (7-1) 13.625, 3. Waterford (7-1) 12.6125, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 12.2375, 5. Glouster Trimble (6-2) 10.7375, 6. Corning Miller (6-2) 8.55, 7. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (6-2) 8.075, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 7.3875, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-2) 7.3819, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-2) 7.0753, 11. Hannibal River (4-4) 6.7, 12. Racine Southern (5-3) 5.6125

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (7-1) 12.6875, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (7-1) 10.8375, 3. Delphos St. John’s (4-4) 10.0875, 4. Fort Loramie (6-2) 8.8346, 5. Minster (4-4) 8.1125, 6. DeGraff Riverside (5-3) 8.1, 7. Lima Perry (5-3) 6.0875, 8. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-4) 5.5625, 9. Ansonia (4-4) 5.2375, 10. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-4) 4.5395, 11. Springfield Cath. Central (3-5) 4.2436, 12. Lockland (3-4) 3.367